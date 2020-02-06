what are Analysts report about Domo, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOMO): W.R. Grace & Co.(NYSE:GRA)

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domo, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.98/share and a High Estimate of $-0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domo, Inc. as 45.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domo, Inc. is 45.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOMO to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Domo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domo, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 551.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -102.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.4%, where Monthly Performance is 8.9%, Quarterly performance is 52.06%, 6 Months performance is -2.6% and yearly performance percentage is -10.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.80% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.

W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W.R. Grace & Co. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for W.R. Grace & Co. as 469.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for W.R. Grace & Co. is 417.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 498.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 469.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRA to be 14%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.79%. For the next 5 years, W.R. Grace & Co. is expecting Growth of 9.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W.R. Grace & Co., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 373.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W.R. Grace & Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.53%, where Monthly Performance is -8.45%, Quarterly performance is -6.87%, 6 Months performance is -6.61% and yearly performance percentage is -14.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.96%.