what are Analysts report about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao(NYSE:CBD): lululemon athletica inc.(NASDAQ:LULU)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 366.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.2%, where Monthly Performance is -8.1%, Quarterly performance is -3.35%, 6 Months performance is -13.16% and yearly performance percentage is -22.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) will report its next earnings on Dec 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for lululemon athletica inc. and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.13/share and a High Estimate of $2.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for lululemon athletica inc. as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for lululemon athletica inc. is 1.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LULU to be 21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.92%. For the next 5 years, lululemon athletica inc. is expecting Growth of 15.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on lululemon athletica inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, lululemon athletica inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.1%, where Monthly Performance is 3.6%, Quarterly performance is 24.13%, 6 Months performance is 35.78% and yearly performance percentage is 66.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.94% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.