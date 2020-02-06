Stock’s Earning Overview for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADP): Noah Holdings Ltd.(NYSE:NOAH)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.98/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADP to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.05%. For the next 5 years, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Automatic Data Processing, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.43%, where Monthly Performance is 4.95%, Quarterly performance is 10.34%, 6 Months performance is 9.32% and yearly performance percentage is 22.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.21% and Monthly Volatility of 1.47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noah Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noah Holdings Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 247.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noah Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.56%, where Monthly Performance is 0.76%, Quarterly performance is 13.92%, 6 Months performance is 21.57% and yearly performance percentage is -22.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.