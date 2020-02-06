Revenue Estimates Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc(NYSE:JCI): Brookfield Property Partners L.P.(NASDAQ:BPY)

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JCI to be 43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.62%. For the next 5 years, Johnson Controls International plc is expecting Growth of 11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Johnson Controls International plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Johnson Controls International plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.68%, where Monthly Performance is -3.33%, Quarterly performance is -10.46%, 6 Months performance is -4.92% and yearly performance percentage is 16.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.04% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookfield Property Partners L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.42%, where Monthly Performance is 1.35%, Quarterly performance is -1.42%, 6 Months performance is -0.11% and yearly performance percentage is 0.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.66%.