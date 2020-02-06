Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fortive Corporation(NYSE:FTV): Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.(NYSE:DPLO)

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortive Corporation as 1.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortive Corporation is 1.83 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTV to be 6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.29%. For the next 5 years, Fortive Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortive Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortive Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.99%, where Monthly Performance is 0.95%, Quarterly performance is 5.19%, 6 Months performance is 8.6% and yearly performance percentage is 4.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.53%.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1205.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is 1.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DPLO to be -235.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.79%. For the next 5 years, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2535% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -191.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -1.72%, Quarterly performance is -30.97%, 6 Months performance is -21.3% and yearly performance percentage is -71.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.05% and Monthly Volatility of 0.88%.