Revenue Estimates Analysis of Avis Budget Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAR): VALE S.A.(NYSE:VALE)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.68/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avis Budget Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. as 2.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. is 2.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAR to be -9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.26%. For the next 5 years, Avis Budget Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avis Budget Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 959.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avis Budget Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.66%, where Monthly Performance is 7.91%, Quarterly performance is 24.26%, 6 Months performance is 5.28% and yearly performance percentage is 32.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.

VALE S.A. (VALE) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VALE S.A. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VALE S.A. as 9.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VALE S.A. is 8.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VALE to be -49.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.5%. For the next 5 years, VALE S.A. is expecting Growth of 21.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VALE S.A., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VALE S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.1%, where Monthly Performance is -5.33%, Quarterly performance is 3.56%, 6 Months performance is 8.67% and yearly performance percentage is 5.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.80% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.