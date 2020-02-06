Price Target Analysis of Comstock Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CRK): Whirlpool Corporation(NYSE:WHR)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. as 311.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 302.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 320.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 153.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Comstock Resources, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 495.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comstock Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.14%, where Monthly Performance is -25.76%, Quarterly performance is -15.32%, 6 Months performance is 1% and yearly performance percentage is -4.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.21% and Monthly Volatility of 5.57%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.25/share and a High Estimate of $3.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Whirlpool Corporation as 4.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Whirlpool Corporation is 4.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WHR to be 3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Whirlpool Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whirlpool Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 891.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whirlpool Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.23%, where Monthly Performance is 4.86%, Quarterly performance is 0.01%, 6 Months performance is 13.31% and yearly performance percentage is 14.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.