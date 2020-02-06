Investors Catching Stocks Kosmos Energy Ltd.(NYSE:KOS): Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. as 393.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 362 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 423.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kosmos Energy Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kosmos Energy Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is -8.85%, Quarterly performance is -16.52%, 6 Months performance is -9% and yearly performance percentage is 5.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.26%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as 537.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 527.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 549.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CY to be -7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.47%, where Monthly Performance is -0.34%, Quarterly performance is 0.64%, 6 Months performance is 2.94% and yearly performance percentage is 58.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.35% and Monthly Volatility of 0.35%.