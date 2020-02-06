Earnings Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc.(NYSE:QUOT): OGE Energy Corp(NYSE:OGE)

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc. as 109.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. is 108.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QUOT to be -233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Quotient Technology Inc. is expecting Growth of 181.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -366.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quotient Technology Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 463.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quotient Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.36%, where Monthly Performance is 7.28%, Quarterly performance is 17%, 6 Months performance is 3.05% and yearly performance percentage is 5.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OGE Energy Corp and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OGE Energy Corp as 555.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OGE Energy Corp is 524.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 586.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 511.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OGE Energy Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OGE Energy Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.35%, where Monthly Performance is 4.71%, Quarterly performance is 7.08%, 6 Months performance is 8.24% and yearly performance percentage is 13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.07% and Monthly Volatility of 1.08%.