Earnings Analysis of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAG): Umpqua Holdings Corporation(NASDAQ:UMPQ)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 88.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 87.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 88.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAG to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 103.01%. For the next 5 years, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 93.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 762 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -49.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.98%, where Monthly Performance is -26.71%, Quarterly performance is -0.64%, 6 Months performance is 4.49% and yearly performance percentage is -43.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 7.27%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corporation as 294.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 286.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 302.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 283.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UMPQ to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.41%. For the next 5 years, Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Umpqua Holdings Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4%, where Monthly Performance is -0.73%, Quarterly performance is 8.74%, 6 Months performance is 9.88% and yearly performance percentage is 0.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.