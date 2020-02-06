Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Esterline Technologies Corporation(NYSE:ESL): Carlisle Companies Incorporated(NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.55/share and a High Estimate of $1.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated as 1.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 1.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.13%. For the next 5 years, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expecting Growth of 11.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carlisle Companies Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 371.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carlisle Companies Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.91%, where Monthly Performance is 0.92%, Quarterly performance is 2.86%, 6 Months performance is 17.08% and yearly performance percentage is 46.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.