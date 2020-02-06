Analysts showing optimistic trends for The Michaels Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:MIK): The Simply Good Foods Company(NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Michaels Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Michaels Companies, Inc. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Michaels Companies, Inc. is 1.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.79 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIK to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.45%. For the next 5 years, The Michaels Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Michaels Companies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Michaels Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.02%, where Monthly Performance is -38.8%, Quarterly performance is -42.21%, 6 Months performance is -20.42% and yearly performance percentage is -61.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.23%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) will report its next earnings on Jan 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMPL to be 26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.5%. For the next 5 years, The Simply Good Foods Company is expecting Growth of 17.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Simply Good Foods Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 77.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Simply Good Foods Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.63%, where Monthly Performance is -9.81%, Quarterly performance is 4.77%, 6 Months performance is -2.65% and yearly performance percentage is 26.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 4.17%.