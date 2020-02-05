What do Analysts Say about NeoPhotonics Corporation(NYSE:NPTN): The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 450%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corporation as 97.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation is 97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 98.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoPhotonics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 807.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoPhotonics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7%, where Monthly Performance is -13.47%, Quarterly performance is -3.02%, 6 Months performance is 78.47% and yearly performance percentage is -0.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.18%.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. as 213.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Trade Desk, Inc. is 211.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 216.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 160.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTD to be 9.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.53%. For the next 5 years, The Trade Desk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Trade Desk, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 148.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 80.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Trade Desk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.57%, where Monthly Performance is 11.48%, Quarterly performance is 49.25%, 6 Months performance is 21.36% and yearly performance percentage is 99.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.