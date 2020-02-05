What do Analysts Say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ:CLNE): TrovaGene, Inc.(NASDAQ:TROV)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as 108.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 70.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 127.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 96.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLNE to be 2400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expecting Growth of -38.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 700% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 811.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.47%, where Monthly Performance is -7.42%, Quarterly performance is 3.49%, 6 Months performance is -5.58% and yearly performance percentage is 26.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.

TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TrovaGene, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.36/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TrovaGene, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 495.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -122.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -188.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -168.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TrovaGene, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.71%, where Monthly Performance is 49.58%, Quarterly performance is -1.11%, 6 Months performance is 8.54% and yearly performance percentage is -54.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 43.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.33% and Monthly Volatility of 13.07%.