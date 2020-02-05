What are analysts Suggestions on McCormick & Company, Incorporated(NYSE:MKC): Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLXN)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKC to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.45%. For the next 5 years, McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 6.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.23%, where Monthly Performance is -5.58%, Quarterly performance is 0.04%, 6 Months performance is 3.85% and yearly performance percentage is 31.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. as 23.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is 22.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLXN to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.18%. For the next 5 years, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 882.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -60.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -271.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.84%, where Monthly Performance is -6.46%, Quarterly performance is 5.69%, 6 Months performance is 100.98% and yearly performance percentage is 30.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.