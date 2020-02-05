What are Analysts opinions on Aercap Holdings N.V.(NYSE:AER): The Meet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEET)

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aercap Holdings N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aercap Holdings N.V. as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 1.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aercap Holdings N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 859.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aercap Holdings N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.41%, where Monthly Performance is -3.45%, Quarterly performance is 0.84%, 6 Months performance is 14.14% and yearly performance percentage is 24.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Meet Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Meet Group, Inc. as 57.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Meet Group, Inc. is 57.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 52.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEET to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, The Meet Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Meet Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Meet Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.81%, where Monthly Performance is 10%, Quarterly performance is 23.84%, 6 Months performance is 64.04% and yearly performance percentage is -7.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.