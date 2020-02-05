Stock’s Earning Overview for Vectren Corporation(NYSE:VVC): CNX Resources Corporation(NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1366.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CNX Resources Corporation as 393.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CNX Resources Corporation is 309.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 443.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNX to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, CNX Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of -42.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.54% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CNX Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.46%, where Monthly Performance is -15.11%, Quarterly performance is -16.57%, 6 Months performance is 6.15% and yearly performance percentage is -32.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.