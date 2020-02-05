Revenue Estimates Analysis of Match Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTCH): Century Aluminum Company(NASDAQ:CENX)

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Match Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Match Group, Inc. as 562.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Match Group, Inc. is 543.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 589.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Match Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 293%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Match Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.23%, where Monthly Performance is -1.39%, Quarterly performance is 13.6%, 6 Months performance is 16.13% and yearly performance percentage is 52.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Century Aluminum Company and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Century Aluminum Company as 426.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Century Aluminum Company is 409.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 447 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 486.9 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Century Aluminum Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Century Aluminum Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.47%, where Monthly Performance is -32.14%, Quarterly performance is -17.47%, 6 Months performance is -24.64% and yearly performance percentage is -41.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.