Revenue Estimates Analysis of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:CORE): Moody’s Corporation(NYSE:MCO)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) will report its next earnings on Feb 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. as 4.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is 4.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CORE to be 14.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.99% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 316.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.89%, where Monthly Performance is -11.77%, Quarterly performance is -26.29%, 6 Months performance is -32.12% and yearly performance percentage is -18.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Moody’s Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.82/share and a High Estimate of $2.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Moody’s Corporation as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Moody’s Corporation is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCO to be 17.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.21%. For the next 5 years, Moody’s Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Moody’s Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 665.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 372.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Moody’s Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.56%, where Monthly Performance is 10.68%, Quarterly performance is 21.02%, 6 Months performance is 31.66% and yearly performance percentage is 66.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.