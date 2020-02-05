Investors Catching Stocks Northwest Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:NWBI): Sterling Bancorp(NYSE:STL)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. as 89.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is 88.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 87.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NWBI to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northwest Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 564.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.25%, where Monthly Performance is -4.72%, Quarterly performance is -6.8%, 6 Months performance is -4.25% and yearly performance percentage is -12.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.55%.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sterling Bancorp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sterling Bancorp as 233.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sterling Bancorp is 221.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 254.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STL to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Sterling Bancorp is expecting Growth of 9.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sterling Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sterling Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.64%, where Monthly Performance is -2%, Quarterly performance is 2.44%, 6 Months performance is 4.9% and yearly performance percentage is 4.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.52% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.