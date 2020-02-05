Investors Catching Stocks DocuSign, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOCU): PotlatchDeltic Corporation(NASDAQ:PCH)

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DocuSign, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. as 266.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DocuSign, Inc. is 264.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOCU to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, DocuSign, Inc. is expecting Growth of 65.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 166.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DocuSign, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 198.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -40.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DocuSign, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.46%, where Monthly Performance is 8.55%, Quarterly performance is 22.64%, 6 Months performance is 83.49% and yearly performance percentage is 60.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 130.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PotlatchDeltic Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Corporation as 195.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Corporation is 187 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 210.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCH to be 162.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8%. For the next 5 years, PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PotlatchDeltic Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 289.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PotlatchDeltic Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.88%, where Monthly Performance is -5.18%, Quarterly performance is -5.98%, 6 Months performance is 11.22% and yearly performance percentage is 7.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.