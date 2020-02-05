Earnings Analysis of Primo Water Corporation(NASDAQ:PRMW): Gentex Corporation(NASDAQ:GNTX)

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Primo Water Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Primo Water Corporation as 75.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Primo Water Corporation is 75.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRMW to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Primo Water Corporation is expecting Growth of 51.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Primo Water Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 836.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 158.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Primo Water Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.67%, where Monthly Performance is 36.49%, Quarterly performance is 23.56%, 6 Months performance is 13.07% and yearly performance percentage is 10.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.82%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gentex Corporation as 485.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gentex Corporation is 474.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 490.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 468.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNTX to be 7.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.52%. For the next 5 years, Gentex Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gentex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gentex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.76%, where Monthly Performance is 3.44%, Quarterly performance is 5.5%, 6 Months performance is 12.74% and yearly performance percentage is 43.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.