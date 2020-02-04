What are analysts Suggestions on AGNC Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC): Silvercorp Metals Inc.(NYSE:SVM)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. as 329.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. is 271.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 362.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGNC to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.33%. For the next 5 years, AGNC Investment Corp. is expecting Growth of 6.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AGNC Investment Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AGNC Investment Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.97%, where Monthly Performance is 4.78%, Quarterly performance is 9.27%, 6 Months performance is 8.38% and yearly performance percentage is 4.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.27% and Monthly Volatility of 0.96%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Silvercorp Metals Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.64%, where Monthly Performance is -9.64%, Quarterly performance is 21.34%, 6 Months performance is 58.12% and yearly performance percentage is 119.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 4.43%.