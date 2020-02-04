what are Analysts report about Seagate Technology PLC(NASDAQ:STX): Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seagate Technology PLC and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STX to be -7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.81%. For the next 5 years, Seagate Technology PLC is expecting Growth of 10.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seagate Technology PLC, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 93.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seagate Technology PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.48%, where Monthly Performance is -4.21%, Quarterly performance is -0.14%, 6 Months performance is 28.98% and yearly performance percentage is 28.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.71/share and a High Estimate of $6.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVGO to be -6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.45%. For the next 5 years, Broadcom Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadcom Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadcom Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.23%, where Monthly Performance is -5.32%, Quarterly performance is 4.23%, 6 Months performance is 9.59% and yearly performance percentage is 14.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.