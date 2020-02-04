Revenue Estimates Analysis of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE:STWD): Medical Properties Trust, Inc.(NYSE:MPW)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. as 305.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is 281.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 342.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 293.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STWD to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expecting Growth of 15.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.74%, where Monthly Performance is 4.09%, Quarterly performance is 4.47%, 6 Months performance is 10.4% and yearly performance percentage is 17.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.03% and Monthly Volatility of 0.80%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. as 263.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is 250.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 180.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPW to be 16.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.26%. For the next 5 years, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medical Properties Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 7.79%, Quarterly performance is 8.1%, 6 Months performance is 25.41% and yearly performance percentage is 26.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.65% and Monthly Volatility of 1.61%.