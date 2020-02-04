Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ:SABR): Crestwood Equity Partners LP(NYSE:CEQP)

Sabre Corporation (SABR) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sabre Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sabre Corporation as 947.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sabre Corporation is 940 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 959 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 923.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SABR to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Sabre Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sabre Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sabre Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.93%, where Monthly Performance is -4.18%, Quarterly performance is -7.16%, 6 Months performance is -12.87% and yearly performance percentage is -6.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP as 799.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 692.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 987.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 768.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEQP to be -35.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 457.14%. For the next 5 years, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expecting Growth of -60.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1333.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 427.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.87%, where Monthly Performance is -10.57%, Quarterly performance is -22.74%, 6 Months performance is -23.69% and yearly performance percentage is -14.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.30% and Monthly Volatility of 2.51%.