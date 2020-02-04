Revenue Estimates Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c.(NYSE:BTI): Highwoods Properties, Inc.(NYSE:HIW)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on British American Tobacco p.l.c., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 2.75%, Quarterly performance is 26%, 6 Months performance is 16.84% and yearly performance percentage is 24.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.96% and Monthly Volatility of 0.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Highwoods Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. as 193 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Highwoods Properties, Inc. is 189.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIW to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Highwoods Properties, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 665.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Highwoods Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.68%, where Monthly Performance is 5%, Quarterly performance is 8.08%, 6 Months performance is 12.85% and yearly performance percentage is 14.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.36% and Monthly Volatility of 1.45%.