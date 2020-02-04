Investors Catching Stocks Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc.(NYSE:SNN): Avon Products, Inc.(NYSE:AVP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 552.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.28%, where Monthly Performance is -0.91%, Quarterly performance is 10.67%, 6 Months performance is 4.91% and yearly performance percentage is 26.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.09% and Monthly Volatility of 0.85%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avon Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avon Products, Inc. as 1.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avon Products, Inc. is 1.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.