Investors Catching Stocks Alteryx, Inc.(NYSE:AYX): Honeywell International Inc.(NYSE:HON)

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alteryx, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alteryx, Inc. as 130.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alteryx, Inc. is 125.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 134 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AYX to be 3000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Alteryx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3050% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alteryx, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 316.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 170.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alteryx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.73%, where Monthly Performance is 32.92%, Quarterly performance is 52.54%, 6 Months performance is 7.23% and yearly performance percentage is 98.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.11%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2/share and a High Estimate of $2.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. as 8.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. is 8.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HON to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Honeywell International Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honeywell International Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honeywell International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.28%, where Monthly Performance is -5.24%, Quarterly performance is -0.82%, 6 Months performance is 1.97% and yearly performance percentage is 18.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.