Earnings Analysis of EPR Properties(NYSE:EPR): Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(NYSE:HPE)

EPR Properties (EPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPR Properties and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPR Properties as 157.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPR Properties is 149.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 145.51 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPR Properties, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 542.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPR Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 3.95%, Quarterly performance is -7.88%, 6 Months performance is -3.7% and yearly performance percentage is -1.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.29% and Monthly Volatility of 1.31%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HPE to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.38%. For the next 5 years, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expecting Growth of 5.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.62%, where Monthly Performance is -12.55%, Quarterly performance is -13.83%, 6 Months performance is 6.56% and yearly performance percentage is -9.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.