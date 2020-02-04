Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:ZBRA): Altair Engineering Inc.(NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zebra Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.54/share and a High Estimate of $3.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zebra Technologies Corporation as 1.2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zebra Technologies Corporation is 1.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZBRA to be 17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.05%. For the next 5 years, Zebra Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zebra Technologies Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zebra Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.28%, where Monthly Performance is -6.4%, Quarterly performance is 1.97%, 6 Months performance is 21.93% and yearly performance percentage is 38.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.00%.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -280%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altair Engineering Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altair Engineering Inc. as 109.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altair Engineering Inc. is 108.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 111.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 103.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALTR to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.92%. For the next 5 years, Altair Engineering Inc. is expecting Growth of 49.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altair Engineering Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 385.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 95.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altair Engineering Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.82%, where Monthly Performance is 4.42%, Quarterly performance is 4.39%, 6 Months performance is -5.29% and yearly performance percentage is 17.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.