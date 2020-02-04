Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Western Union Company (The)(NYSE:WU): Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE:LLY)

Western Union Company (The) (WU) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Union Company (The) and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Union Company (The) as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Union Company (The) is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WU to be -12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Western Union Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Union Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -674.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Union Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.22%, where Monthly Performance is 3.44%, Quarterly performance is 8.1%, 6 Months performance is 24.15% and yearly performance percentage is 46.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company as 5.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company is 5.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLY to be 13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14%. For the next 5 years, Eli Lilly and Company is expecting Growth of 17.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 19.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 166%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eli Lilly and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.94%, where Monthly Performance is 6.65%, Quarterly performance is 23.74%, 6 Months performance is 25.42% and yearly performance percentage is 16.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.73%.