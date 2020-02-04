Analysts showing optimistic trends for LKQ Corporation(NASDAQ:LKQ): Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:VNDA)

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LKQ Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LKQ Corporation as 3.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LKQ Corporation is 2.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LKQ to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.71%. For the next 5 years, LKQ Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LKQ Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LKQ Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.47%, where Monthly Performance is -9.01%, Quarterly performance is -4.16%, 6 Months performance is 27.5% and yearly performance percentage is 23.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.77/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2528.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as 59.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 57.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 53.04 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 554.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 31.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.08%, where Monthly Performance is -21.63%, Quarterly performance is -6.14%, 6 Months performance is -17.18% and yearly performance percentage is -51.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.76%.