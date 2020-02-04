Analysts showing optimistic trends for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.(NYSE:GCP): South Jersey Industries, Inc.(NYSE:SJI)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. as 265.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 261.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 269.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 276.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCP to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GCP Applied Technologies Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 306.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.1%, where Monthly Performance is 2.72%, Quarterly performance is 11.37%, 6 Months performance is 8.59% and yearly performance percentage is -9.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.48%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for South Jersey Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for South Jersey Industries, Inc. as 508.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for South Jersey Industries, Inc. is 372.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 592 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 589.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SJI to be 15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.83%. For the next 5 years, South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on South Jersey Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 822.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, South Jersey Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.47%, where Monthly Performance is -2.96%, Quarterly performance is -2.18%, 6 Months performance is -7.12% and yearly performance percentage is 5.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.