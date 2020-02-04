Analysts showing optimistic trends for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR): DaVita Inc.(NYSE:DVA)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.8/share and a High Estimate of $-1.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESPR to be -21%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -188.27%. For the next 5 years, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -57.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 46.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 503.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.83%, Quarterly performance is 43.7%, 6 Months performance is 47.79% and yearly performance percentage is 23.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DaVita Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.42/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DaVita Inc. as 2.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DaVita Inc. is 2.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.82 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVA to be 84.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.56%. For the next 5 years, DaVita Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DaVita Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DaVita Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.28%, Quarterly performance is 35.19%, 6 Months performance is 31.81% and yearly performance percentage is 40.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.59%.