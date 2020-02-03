What do Analysts Say about trivago N.V.(NASDAQ:TRVG): Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:UGP)

trivago N.V. (TRVG) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for trivago N.V. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for trivago N.V. as 179.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for trivago N.V. is 174.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 182.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 188.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRVG to be -75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, trivago N.V. is expecting Growth of 26.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on trivago N.V., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 359.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, trivago N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.36%, where Monthly Performance is 0.38%, Quarterly performance is -26.33%, 6 Months performance is -46.76% and yearly performance percentage is -54.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.56% and Monthly Volatility of 5.03%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.37%, where Monthly Performance is -6.07%, Quarterly performance is 23.01%, 6 Months performance is 13.73% and yearly performance percentage is -25.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.