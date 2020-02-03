Revenue Estimates Analysis of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.(NYSE:JAG): Charter Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHTR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as 173.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is 151.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.54 Million.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Charter Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.59/share and a High Estimate of $3.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. as 11.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. is 11.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHTR to be 149.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 139.57%. For the next 5 years, Charter Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 49.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 79.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Charter Communications, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 93.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Charter Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.53%, where Monthly Performance is 6.68%, Quarterly performance is 10.38%, 6 Months performance is 34.62% and yearly performance percentage is 56.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.96%.