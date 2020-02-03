Revenue Estimates Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.(NYSE:GTE): Cenovus Energy Inc(NYSE:CVE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. as 190.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 171.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 201 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 127.18 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.88%, where Monthly Performance is -22.76%, Quarterly performance is -6%, 6 Months performance is -37.33% and yearly performance percentage is -57.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.42% and Monthly Volatility of 6.67%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc as 3.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVE to be 106.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Cenovus Energy Inc is expecting Growth of -20.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 127.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 5 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cenovus Energy Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -14.19%, Quarterly performance is 0.69%, 6 Months performance is -4.18% and yearly performance percentage is 11.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.