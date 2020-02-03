Investors Catching Stocks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:WH): Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC(NYSE:OZM)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. as 487.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 444 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 505.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 527 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WH to be 39.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 700.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.44%, where Monthly Performance is -8.98%, Quarterly performance is 6.64%, 6 Months performance is 1.89% and yearly performance percentage is 16.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.