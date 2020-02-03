Earnings Analysis of Chesapeake Lodging Trust(NYSE:CHSP): U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.(NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. as 432.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is 423.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 439 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 469.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for USX to be -125.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -166.67%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is expecting Growth of 205.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -94.34% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 240.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.25%, where Monthly Performance is 8.55%, Quarterly performance is 6.85%, 6 Months performance is 11.66% and yearly performance percentage is -26.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 6.44%.