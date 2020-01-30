What are analysts Suggestions on SL Green Realty Corporation(NYSE:SLG): Western Union Company (The)(NYSE:WU)

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -43.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SL Green Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SL Green Realty Corporation as 234.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SL Green Realty Corporation is 223.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 245.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 240.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLG to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.1%. For the next 5 years, SL Green Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SL Green Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 798.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SL Green Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.31%, where Monthly Performance is 0.62%, Quarterly performance is 13.08%, 6 Months performance is 13.01% and yearly performance percentage is 3.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.66%.

Western Union Company (The) (WU) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Union Company (The) and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Union Company (The) as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Union Company (The) is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WU to be -12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Western Union Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Union Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -674.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Union Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is 0.51%, Quarterly performance is 9.95%, 6 Months performance is 31.63% and yearly performance percentage is 51.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.91% and Monthly Volatility of 1.87%.