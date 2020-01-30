Revenue Estimates Analysis of MKS Instruments, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKSI): Grupo Supervielle S.A.(NYSE:SUPV)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MKS Instruments, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. as 496.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. is 481.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 513 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 460.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKSI to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.61%. For the next 5 years, MKS Instruments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MKS Instruments, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 412.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MKS Instruments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.29%, where Monthly Performance is -0.21%, Quarterly performance is -3.94%, 6 Months performance is 23.73% and yearly performance percentage is 41.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Supervielle S.A. as 133.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 133.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 133.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.47 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Supervielle S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Supervielle S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.6%, where Monthly Performance is -24.62%, Quarterly performance is 12.5%, 6 Months performance is -61.33% and yearly performance percentage is -70.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 6.52%.