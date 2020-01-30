Revenue Estimates Analysis of Imperva, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMPV): Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. as 59.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 57.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.99 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Limelight Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 75.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Limelight Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.1%, where Monthly Performance is 33.05%, Quarterly performance is 29.27%, 6 Months performance is 105.85% and yearly performance percentage is 90.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.44% and Monthly Volatility of 4.48%.