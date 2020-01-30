Price Target Analysis of Splunk Inc.(NASDAQ:SPLK): Ambarella, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBA)

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Splunk Inc. and for the current quarter 39 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 36 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Splunk Inc. as 783.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Splunk Inc. is 774.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 800 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 622.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPLK to be 3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -250%. For the next 5 years, Splunk Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Splunk Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 66.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Splunk Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 2.71%, Quarterly performance is 29.68%, 6 Months performance is 13.19% and yearly performance percentage is 31.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambarella, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. as 57.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambarella, Inc. is 57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMBA to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Ambarella, Inc. is expecting Growth of -18.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ambarella, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 629.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 102.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambarella, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.69%, where Monthly Performance is -3.04%, Quarterly performance is 8.38%, 6 Months performance is 15.19% and yearly performance percentage is 56.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.