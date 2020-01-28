What do Analysts Say about FibroGen, Inc(NASDAQ:FGEN): Canopy Growth Corporation(NYSE:CGC)

FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FibroGen, Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FibroGen, Inc as 50.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FibroGen, Inc is 10.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 81.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 108.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FGEN to be -269.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.64%. For the next 5 years, FibroGen, Inc is expecting Growth of -201.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 84.47% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 842.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 100.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FibroGen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.18%, where Monthly Performance is -9.23%, Quarterly performance is 4.05%, 6 Months performance is -13.38% and yearly performance percentage is -23.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CGC to be 46.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55.22%. For the next 5 years, Canopy Growth Corporation is expecting Growth of 75.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -144.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canopy Growth Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canopy Growth Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.38%, where Monthly Performance is 8.02%, Quarterly performance is -0.46%, 6 Months performance is -38.08% and yearly performance percentage is -55.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.51% and Monthly Volatility of 7.28%.