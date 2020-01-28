What are analysts Suggestions on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARNA): SAP SE(NYSE:SAP)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.72/share and a High Estimate of $-1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 1.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 800 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARNA to be -96.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -113.31%. For the next 5 years, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -180.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 376.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 384.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 48.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.32%, where Monthly Performance is -7.96%, Quarterly performance is -10.59%, 6 Months performance is -30.64% and yearly performance percentage is -1.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.34% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

SAP SE (SAP) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SAP SE and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.82/share and a High Estimate of $1.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SAP SE as 8.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SAP SE is 8.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAP to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.78%. For the next 5 years, SAP SE is expecting Growth of 10.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SAP SE, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 528.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SAP SE currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.65%, where Monthly Performance is 1.98%, Quarterly performance is 3.38%, 6 Months performance is 7.29% and yearly performance percentage is 28.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.12%.