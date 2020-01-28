what are Analysts report about Westport Fuel Systems Inc(NASDAQ:WPRT): Everbridge, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVBG)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc as 70.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc is 67.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPRT to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Westport Fuel Systems Inc is expecting Growth of 1100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 103.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 485.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westport Fuel Systems Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.81%, where Monthly Performance is 2.8%, Quarterly performance is -1.15%, 6 Months performance is -10.76% and yearly performance percentage is 65.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Everbridge, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Everbridge, Inc. as 56.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Everbridge, Inc. is 55.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 41.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVBG to be 133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.67%. For the next 5 years, Everbridge, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 57.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Everbridge, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 421.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Everbridge, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 11.43%, Quarterly performance is 26.53%, 6 Months performance is -12.9% and yearly performance percentage is 46.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.