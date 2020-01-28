Revenue Estimates Analysis of Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE:THO): Ardelyx, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARDX)

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will report its next earnings on Dec 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thor Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THO to be 13.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.73%. For the next 5 years, Thor Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thor Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 854.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thor Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.53%, where Monthly Performance is 7.11%, Quarterly performance is 24%, 6 Months performance is 35.04% and yearly performance percentage is 23.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.72%.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ardelyx, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARDX to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.1%. For the next 5 years, Ardelyx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ardelyx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 930.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -67.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -126.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -55.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ardelyx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.52%, where Monthly Performance is -7.69%, Quarterly performance is 50.93%, 6 Months performance is 207.56% and yearly performance percentage is 262.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.07%.