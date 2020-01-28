Revenue Estimates Analysis of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDXG): GDS Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:GDS)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. as 10.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. is 10 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.79 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IDXG to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65%. For the next 5 years, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 78.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 52.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.61%, where Monthly Performance is 43.54%, Quarterly performance is -9.33%, 6 Months performance is -20.13% and yearly performance percentage is -16.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.39% and Monthly Volatility of 11.05%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GDS Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited as 161.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GDS Holdings Limited is 157.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 165.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GDS to be 57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.33%. For the next 5 years, GDS Holdings Limited is expecting Growth of 107.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GDS Holdings Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GDS Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.47%, where Monthly Performance is 0.14%, Quarterly performance is 23.29%, 6 Months performance is 27.9% and yearly performance percentage is 93.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.