Revenue Estimates Analysis of HealthEquity, Inc.(NASDAQ:HQY): Apartment Investment and Management Company(NYSE:AIV)

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) will report its next earnings on Dec 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 113.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HealthEquity, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. as 193.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HealthEquity, Inc. is 191.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 196.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HQY to be -29.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.32%. For the next 5 years, HealthEquity, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HealthEquity, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 715.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 81.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HealthEquity, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.85%, where Monthly Performance is -6.3%, Quarterly performance is 26.21%, 6 Months performance is -13.9% and yearly performance percentage is 9.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Company as 229.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company is 218.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 233.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 232.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AIV to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.92%. For the next 5 years, Apartment Investment and Management Company is expecting Growth of 6.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apartment Investment and Management Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.57%, where Monthly Performance is 5.56%, Quarterly performance is -1.69%, 6 Months performance is 7.5% and yearly performance percentage is 11.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.30% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.